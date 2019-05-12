CARNAGGIO - Anthony V., age 71, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. He had bravely fought brain cancer for a year and a half. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 19, 1947. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He came from a family of bakers. They owned The Buttacavoli Bakery. Everyone went there for the best bread, pastry, and pizza! Tony pursued a career in engineering. He was a technical genius. His first big accom-plishment was working with NASA to get our astronauts to the moon. He also enjoyed working for 35 years at L3 Corporation on Long Island, NY. Upon retirement, he moved to Naples, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy, his two daughters, Nicole (Ryan), Jeanine (T.J.), sister, Maryann and fiance Steve and her son Joey (Steph- anie), and daughter Cara. Also, mother-in-law, Rosemarie Paguni, sister-in-law Cindi Nugent, nephew Craig (Joanie) Nugent, brother-in-law Sebastian (Lesley Garlock Paguni) Paguni. He had many loving cousins and many new next generation family members and his life was about a Brooklyn man growing up with the love and support from his whole entire family. A Memorial Mass will be at Saint William's Church on July 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary