CONTRERAS - Anthony E. of Garden City, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is predeceased by his parents Anthony Sr. and Minerva as well as his Tennessee Rescue Cat Bugsy. He is survived by his brother Christopher, his sis-ter-in-law Margaret, his nephew Christopher Jr., numerous cousins as well as his girlfriend Kathleen who will have custody of his other cat Dusty. Viewing for Family and Friends will be at Krauss Funeral Home on Hempstead Tpke. in Franklin Square, NY on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 between 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00PM with a Memorial Service at 8:00PM. Cremation will be private and interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale at a later date. Friends and Family can remember Anthony with flowers or a donation in his name to your local feline rescue organization or spay/neuter program. Thank you for your kindness at this difficult time.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
