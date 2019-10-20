|
de BRUIN - Anthony J. of Garden City, NY on October 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved son of the late William and Clarissa. Dear brother of William Jr., Richard and Peter. Loving uncle of 6. Also survived by his loving family and friends. Former Educator at Wagner College and Gar- den City Schools. Graduate of Manhattan College, Notre Dame and Columbia University in the field of History. Also, formerly employed at William E. de Bruin Engineering Co. Funeral Mass, 10 AM Monday, October 21, 2019, St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019