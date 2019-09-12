|
ESPOSITO - Anthony P. of Wantagh, NY passed away peacefully on September 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Loving father of Ellen Johnston, Pasquale (Eileen) Esposito, Mark Esposito and Valerie (Tom) Kubanick. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday September 12 at Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore, NY 11710. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. Francis De Chantal Church Wantagh, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019