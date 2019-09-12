Home

Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 781-2022
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Chantal Church
Wantagh, NY
Anthony Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - Anthony P. of Wantagh, NY passed away peacefully on September 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Loving father of Ellen Johnston, Pasquale (Eileen) Esposito, Mark Esposito and Valerie (Tom) Kubanick. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday September 12 at Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore, NY 11710. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. Francis De Chantal Church Wantagh, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
