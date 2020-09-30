1/
Anthony F. Bruder Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUDER - Anthony F. Jr. of Williston Park, NY on September 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anthony F. Sr. and Anna. Devoted brother of Therese M. Bruder and Robert J. Bruder (Laura). Loving uncle of Maura A. Hayden, Colleen T. Kahn (Chris), Bridget Hayden, Robert A. Bruder and Nicole Bruder. Cherished great uncle of Gavin Kahn. Anthony attended St Aidan's School and was The Soloist in the boys and mens choir. He was a lover of music and the NY Mets. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 10:15am St Aidan's RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St Aidan's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved