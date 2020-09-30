BRUDER - Anthony F. Jr. of Williston Park, NY on September 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anthony F. Sr. and Anna. Devoted brother of Therese M. Bruder and Robert J. Bruder (Laura). Loving uncle of Maura A. Hayden, Colleen T. Kahn (Chris), Bridget Hayden, Robert A. Bruder and Nicole Bruder. Cherished great uncle of Gavin Kahn. Anthony attended St Aidan's School and was The Soloist in the boys and mens choir. He was a lover of music and the NY Mets. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 10:15am St Aidan's RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.