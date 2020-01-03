|
|
VERDI - Anthony F. of Green- lawn, N.Y. Born Feb. 15 1954 in Brooklyn, N.Y. passed peace- fully on Dec. 24 , 2019. Never one to complain, he kept his sense of humor throughout his illness. Survived by his mother Catherine (Kitty) Verdi. Prede- ceased by his father Anthony J. Verdi. Dear brother of Janice Knopf nee Verdi (Michael) Frank Verdi (Janet) Ann Verdi and Catherine Verdi. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Anthony was a gentle soul with a generous heart. We will smile each time we hear one of his favorite Beatle songs. Rest in peace Anthony. Your strug- gle is over. Mass will be Jan. 11 at 11am at St. Francis of Assisi 29 Clay Pitts Rd. Greenlawn, NY. 11740. In lieu of flowers, may be made to : mda.org/make-a-donation.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020