FARALDO - Anthony of Smithtown, on 8-14-2019 after a short illness. Retired NYC Transit Police Inspector. Beloved husband of Mary, devoted father to Danielle Faraldo, Cassie Faraldo and Michelle Massa. Adored grandfather to Billy, Marina and Devin Massa. Also survived by his brothers - Joseph, Dennis and Robert Faraldo. The family will receive visitors at Moloney Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd (Rte. 111) Hauppauge, NY, Saturday, 5-9 PM, Sunday 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 AM at St. Patrick RC Church 280 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019