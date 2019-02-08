Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, LI, NY
Anthony Favilla Notice
Favilla - Anthony E. of East Islip, LI, on February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Joan Favilla. Loving father of Eddie Favilla, Bob Favilla (Gigi), Irene Macyk (Wally) and the late Lawrence Favilla (Gina). Cherished grandfather of Mark, Willy, Mimi, Quinn, Reed, Alyson, Ethan, and Zoe. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 9:45 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Burial at the Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019
