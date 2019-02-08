|
Favilla - Anthony E. of East Islip, LI, on February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Joan Favilla. Loving father of Eddie Favilla, Bob Favilla (Gigi), Irene Macyk (Wally) and the late Lawrence Favilla (Gina). Cherished grandfather of Mark, Willy, Mimi, Quinn, Reed, Alyson, Ethan, and Zoe. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 9:45 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Burial at the Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019