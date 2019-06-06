Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
FELPO, JR. - Anthony of Central Islip, NY on June 2, 2019 in his 65th year. Beloved husband of the late Diane. Loving father of Anthony Felpo, III (Adriana). Devoted son of the late Anthony and Frieda. Kind brother of 5. Cherished uncle to many. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Private Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Memorial Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM at Christ the King Church, Commack, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019
