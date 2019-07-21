Home

Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
69 Indian Head Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-4555
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
69 Indian Head Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
69 Indian Head Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church,
Kings Park., NY
Anthony Geraci


1936 - 2019
Anthony Geraci Notice
GERACI - Anthony "Tony", 82, of Fort Salonga, NY on July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila. Loving father of Cathleen (Robert) Tupper and Adrienne (Richard) Door. Dear brother of Tina Peterson and the late Millie Mehrab. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Zachary, Raymond and Gregory. Tony was employed at Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage for 35 years. He was on the board of directors of the Beverly Beach Association and held the offices of Treasurer, Vice-President and President. Tony was a member and Past President of the Fort Salonga Association for 40 years. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Butler-Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. 69 Indian Head Road, Kings Park. NY. Funeral Mass 10:30am Tuesday at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Tony's memory to St. Joseph's Prayer Center, 312 Maple Ave., Patchogue, NY 11772. www.stjosephprayercenter.com
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019
