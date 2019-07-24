|
IACONA- Anthony, lifetime resident of Port Washington, on July 23, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Lynn Goidell (Mark) and Diane Peyser (the late Edward). Adored grandfather of Kimberly, Matthew, Christopher (Mary Clare), and Lauren (John), and great grandfather of Jack. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, NY 11050, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:30 AM at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019