Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church
Anthony Iacona Notice
IACONA- Anthony, lifetime resident of Port Washington, on July 23, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Lynn Goidell (Mark) and Diane Peyser (the late Edward). Adored grandfather of Kimberly, Matthew, Christopher (Mary Clare), and Lauren (John), and great grandfather of Jack. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, NY 11050, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:30 AM at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019
