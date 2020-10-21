1/
Anthony J. DeLorenzo
DeLORENZO - Anthony J. of Holtsville, NY on October 19, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Anthony, Danielle DeLorenzo and Jaclyn Maltaghati (Michael). Dear brother to Robert and the late Carla Kurtz. Cherished grandfather to Joseph Michael, Vincent Michael and the late Michael Joseph. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY where prayers will be held 8:30 PM Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00 AM St. Sylvester's RC Church, Med- ford, NY. Interment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Friday 5-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
OCT
23
Prayer Service
08:30 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Sylvester's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
