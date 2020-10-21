DeLORENZO - Anthony J. of Holtsville, NY on October 19, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Anthony, Danielle DeLorenzo and Jaclyn Maltaghati (Michael). Dear brother to Robert and the late Carla Kurtz. Cherished grandfather to Joseph Michael, Vincent Michael and the late Michael Joseph. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY where prayers will be held 8:30 PM Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00 AM St. Sylvester's RC Church, Med- ford, NY. Interment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Friday 5-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com