HANNETT - Anthony J., 76, of St. James, NY slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God on November 12, 2019. Anthony is survived by his wife Marilyn of 48 years, daughter Juliana, son Michael, brother Sylvester, sister-in-law Jane, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, fri-ends and co-workers. Anthony was a devoted husband, father, and friend. An accomplished Sergeant in the United States Army, he served from 1967-1970 including a tour in Germany during the Vietnam War. Anthony loved to talk about American history, though as it pertained to the specifics of his service, his response was always,"I'd tell you, but then I'd have to kill you." A lifelong fan of the Rangers, Yankees, Giants and Jets. Anthony could often be found cheering for or yelling at his teams, watching (and quoting) one of his favorite movies, or channel surfing because "Why do I pay for all these channels when there is never anything good on?!" A devotee of the Newsday crossword, his last finished puzzle still sits on the kitchen table at home. Anthony was a lover of animals and the beloved caretaker of his childhood pup Pooch, as well as family dogs Red and Shadow, all of whom he is surely play-fighting at this very moment. An aerospace engineer, Anthony was a proud employee of Arkwin Industries, Inc. for 35 years before his retirement in 2013. Of his time with Arkwin, he has said "The feeling I had when I came to Arkwin in 1978 is the same feeling one gets entering the first house purchased...the house becomes a home. I'm proud to be a member of the Arkwin family." Anthony shared his love of the aerospace industry with everyone around him, and could always be counted on for amazing stories and trivia. A member of the Cradle of Aviation Museum Aerospace Honor Roll, his professional accomplishments are immortalized for all to see on the wall of the museum in Garden City. A special thank you to the team at Fresenius Kidney Care in Centereach, as well as all of the doctors, nurses and specialists who cared for him over the years. Visitation will be at St. James Funeral Home this Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 18 at 10am at Sts. Philip & James Roman Catholic Church in St James. Anthony will be laid to rest at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019