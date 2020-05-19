|
|
LaSALA - Anthony J. of Copiague, NY at the age of 86 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A proud US Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathy and loving father of Valerie and Robert. Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Joseph, Julie and Robert. Great grandfather to Ariella and Jack. Anthony owned and operated LaSala Boat Yard. He will be remembered for his love of the water and boating adventures. There will be an outdoor blessing on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Copiague. Private arrangements were entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020