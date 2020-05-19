Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Copiague, NY
Anthony J. LaSala Notice
LaSALA - Anthony J. of Copiague, NY at the age of 86 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A proud US Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathy and loving father of Valerie and Robert. Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Joseph, Julie and Robert. Great grandfather to Ariella and Jack. Anthony owned and operated LaSala Boat Yard. He will be remembered for his love of the water and boating adventures. There will be an outdoor blessing on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Copiague. Private arrangements were entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020
