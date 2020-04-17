|
|
MARMORALE - Anthony J. Lifelong resident of Oyster Bay passed away April 14, 2020, at age 80. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Gertrude Marmorale, and dear, late sister Susan Marmorale of East Norwich. Devoted father of Anthony and Suzanne. Anthony was known as "Toto" by many of his beloved friends, especially when he was younger pitching no-hitter games for St. Dominic's Baseball team. Anthony spent over sixty years working outdoors where he loved to be landscaping. He enjoyed gardening at home and sharing his tomatoes and homemade sauce with his family and friends. Anthony will also be remembered by his friends as an avid sportsman. Anthony will be greatly missed by everyone especially his dearest and closest friends Larry and Laurie Bloom, Margaret and Bradley Kahler, Jim Longo, John Kahle and Tom Collery. A Catholic Service will be held at a later date due to the current situation. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020