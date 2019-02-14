|
|
Pecorale, Jr. - Anthony J., of West Islip, LI on February 12, 2019. Retired Superintendent of the Bayport - BluePoint and Lindenhurst School District. Beloved husband of Maria E. Pecorale. Devoted father of Anthony (Jennifer), Erica, Ralph (Francesca), Paul and Laura (Erik). Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Loving brother of Michael, Vincent, Anna, Mary and the late Joan. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI Saturday 8:45AM. Interment to follow at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Anthony's loving memory to www.dayhaven.org or to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Inc., 45 Park Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706. Visiting Thursday 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. wwwchapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019