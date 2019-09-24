|
|
PERSICO - Anthony J. on 9/19/19. Beloved husband, partner, and best friend of Carmella (Milly) for 63 years. Cherished and devoted father of Anthony and his wife Diana, Michael and his wife Lori. Devoted grandfather of Kevin and Michael Persico. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 149-20 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45 AM Immaculate Conception Church, 21-47 29th Street, Astoria, NY. Entombment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Thursday and Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019