Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 359-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
21-47 29th Street
Astoria, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Persico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Persico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Persico Notice
PERSICO - Anthony J. on 9/19/19. Beloved husband, partner, and best friend of Carmella (Milly) for 63 years. Cherished and devoted father of Anthony and his wife Diana, Michael and his wife Lori. Devoted grandfather of Kevin and Michael Persico. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 149-20 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45 AM Immaculate Conception Church, 21-47 29th Street, Astoria, NY. Entombment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Thursday and Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now