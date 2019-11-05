Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793

Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793

Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793

Anthony Johnson Notice
JOHNSON - Anthony George, formerly of Levittown, NY on November 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Catherine Moran (James), Michael Grant (Madeline), Barbara, Anthony George "Chip," Lori, and Andrew. Cherished grandfather of James, Justin (Corinne), Michelle, Danielle, Rocco, Lorin, Ryan, Lyndsay, Derek, Adryanna, and Darlyn. Adored brother of Lorraine, Joey, Herbert, and Arthur "Junior." Proud US Army Korean War Veteran. Lifetime member of the N. Bellmore Fire Department Engine 1, and Empire Hose Company No. 3 in Merrick. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious service at 8 pm, Wednesday. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 am- 10:00 am, with an interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019
