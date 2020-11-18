LUONGO - Anthony L., was a devoted father and son, a great brother and friend, loving uncle, and faithful Catholic. As someone who had to fight hard against advancing disa-bility, Anthony worked to create a good life for his pride and joy, his daughter Alexandra. To say her name was to see his eyes light up. His love for Alexandra boundless. Anthony was also an incredible example of fortitude and toughness. He endured without complaint many hardships. He was quick to smile and had an infectious laugh. Many happy times we'd get him to giggle for minutes on end. As a brother, he was a great friend, always supportive from a young age all the way through life. While his voice wasn't loud in the ending years of his life, his spirit was strong and will always be with us. Straight to heaven, he will look after his family just as he lived for his family, with unconditional love and devotion, an angel on earth is now in heaven. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth RC Church, Huntington Station. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. JamesFuneralHome.com