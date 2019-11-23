Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:15 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose and Clement Church
111 Long Street
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Monaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony L. Monaco


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony L. Monaco Notice
MONACO - Anthony L., of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Sanford, ME, Syosset, NY and Warwick, RI died peacefully on November 18, 2019, he was 93 years old. Anthony spent his youth in Brooklyn, NY, rooting for the Dodgers, then graduated from Xavier High School (1944) and enlisted in the US Navy at 18, serving in WWII. After graduating from St. John's University (1950), he worked for American Cyanamid and later Fiat Products for nearly 40 years. He was a loving father and husband, strong in family and faith, and was a great source of humor and wisdom to all who loved him. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Blanche Monaco (nee Murphy) and daughter Brenda P. Spera, along with siblings Joseph, Michelina ("Mag"), Eleanor, and Esther. He is survived by his son John W. Mon-aco (Virginia Beach, VA) and daughter-in-law Anne-Michele Monaco; son Joseph A. Monaco (Southlake, TX) and daughter-in-law Kathleen Monaco; grandchildren Paul Spera and wife Toni, Joseph B. Monaco and wife Holly, Lisa Spera and husband Terry, Rosemary Giska and husband Jason, Katherine Monaco, Gregory Monaco and wife Blair, and Sabrina Mon-aco. He also was blessed with 10 great grandchildren that gave him much joy. Visitation, Sunday, November, 24th, from 24pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son, Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Funeral Monday at 8:15am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, 959 Noos-eneck Hill Road, West Greenwich. The family would like to thank the staff of Atria Senior Living / Memory Care for their love and support over the last five years. We would also like to thank Bayside Health and Rehab (in particular the Director of Nursing) for their care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Xavier High School, New York, NY (xavierhs.org). For directions, and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -