Dr. Anthony Lemos
1930 - 2020
LEMOS - Dr. Anthony "Tony or Lee" 89, of Key West, FL passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at his home in Key West. He was born on August 31, 1930 at Arlington, Massachusetts to the late Anthony and Wilhelmina Marshall Lemos. Lee served in the United States Army and 8 years in the reserves. He played in the military band. He was a professor of physics at Adelphi University at Garden City, NY. Lee also was a licensed boat captain. Surviving is his wife Jonell W. Lemos of Key West, FL; daughters Leslie Lemos, Carol (Bob) Lemos; son Paul Lemos; stepson Kenneth Hanson; granddaughter Bianca Lemos. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to his caretakers Julia, Atach, Nicky, Sarka, and Robin, Egles, and Heather of Compassionate Care Hospice. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
