DELVECCHIO - Anthony M. Passed away on July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen. Helen and Anthony are survived by Sandra, their beloved daughter. Memorial visitation on July 22nd, 2:00-4:00pm at Frederick J. Chapey & Sons, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY. Internment July 23rd in the afternoon at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to AHRC Foundation of Nassau County, Plainview, NY.







