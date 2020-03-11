Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere FH
290 Post Ave.
Westbury, NY
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere FH
290 Post Ave.
Westbury, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map

Anthony M. Esposito

Anthony M. Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - Anthony M. of Westbury on March 9, 2020. Beloved son of Nancy Esposito (the late Thomas). Adoring husband of the late Odilie. Devoted father of Tom (Bridget), Michelle Carrasco (Benjamin) and Lisa Esposito. Cherished grandpa of Elena, Jacob, Christian and Sophia. Dear brother of John Esposito (Maria) and Michael Esposito (Yolanda). Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church Westbury, NY. Entombment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
