LOMBARDO-Anthony M. Beloved husband of 36 years to Kathleen. Blessed with 2 daughters, Taramarie & Allison. Loving brother to Judy, Michael, Vicky and the late Giles. Cherished uncle to DJ, Kerry and Sharon along with Sal, Tristan, Brielle, Joey, Ryan and Mateo. Anthony retired from Con Ed as cable rigger and heavy equipment driver. He was a proud Army veteran serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. His favorite pastime was reading books by author, Clive Cussler and baking cookies and cheesecakes for friends & neighbors during holidays and parties. We will miss you! Visiting hours at Wesche Fun- Home, Center Moriches on Monday, March 9th 2-4 & 7-9p. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church, Center Moriches. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020