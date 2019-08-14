Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Blvd
Massapequa Park, NY
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Blvd
Massapequa Park, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Matturro


1933 - 2019
Anthony Matturro Notice
MATTURRO - Anthony passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12th. Beloved husband of Jean Matturro. Loving father of Anthony (Tina) Matturro and Gina (Mark) Powell. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany-Ann, Anthony Jr., Sadie Helen, and Mark Anthony. Dear brother of Peter Matturro. Anthony was a proud Veteran who will be missed and loved by many. Viewing will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, Friday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
