MATTURRO - Anthony passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12th. Beloved husband of Jean Matturro. Loving father of Anthony (Tina) Matturro and Gina (Mark) Powell. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany-Ann, Anthony Jr., Sadie Helen, and Mark Anthony. Dear brother of Peter Matturro. Anthony was a proud Veteran who will be missed and loved by many. Viewing will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, Friday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019