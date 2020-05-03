Home

Anthony Michael Morano Notice
MORANO - Anthony Michael, survived by his loving wife Joanna Morano and two loving children, Anthony Jr. and Krista. He is survived by his parents, Peter and Mary, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Martha Vitaliano, his brother Patrick, and sister-in-law Tara. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elizabeth and James Miakisz. He will be missed by his nephews, Shawn, Peter, and Frederick Morano, and his niece Olivia Miakisz. Anthony is a man of men and a loving husband, father, brother, and son. He left this world on April 29, 2020 at the age of 48, and will be forever missed. May he rest in eternal peace forever.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
