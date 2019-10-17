|
MIRAGLIA - Anthony T., of Islip, LI on October 14, 2019. Loving life partner of Valerie Miller. Devoted father of Carrie (John) Panarese and Michael (Cheryl) Miraglia. Cherished grandfather of Kathryn, Victoria, West and Cole. Proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Anthony was the owner of Jet Painting and Decorating for 40 years. In addition to his love for his family, Anthony enjoyed being a DJ for Ballroom Dances. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Visiting Friday and Saturday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Funeral Home Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM to follow in procession for the interment of cremated remains at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. The family suggests donations be made in Anthony's loving memory to the , 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019