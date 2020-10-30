GUILIANO - Anthony (Tony) N. of Matthews, NC (formerly of Farmingdale) on October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary. Devoted father and father-in-law of Marietta (Paul), Philip (Gina), Steven, Lisa, and the late Tony. Loving grandfather of Jeanette (George), Paul (Melissa), Stephanie, Rebecca, Matthew (Erwin), Joseph (Vanessa), Nicole, Anthony, Breanna (Marshall), Bryan, Jesse, and the late Jessica. Great grand- father of Hannah, Drew, Paul, and Dylan. Faithfully served the community for 35 years with the Town of Oyster Bay Department of Sanitation.Dedicated Yankee, Giant, Ranger and Johnnie Walker fan! Family will receive friends Sunday and Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. mccourtandtrudden.org