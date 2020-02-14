Home

Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Anthony P. Quaranto


1929 - 2020
Anthony P. Quaranto Notice
QUARANTO - Anthony P. "Tony", 90, of Baldwin, NY passed on February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Dan and Margaret Quaranto and his brother Dan Quaranto. Survived by his wife Madlane Quaranto, his sister Marie Vincelli (Bob) and his children Dan Quaranto (Jeanlouise), Tina Quaranto, Margaret Harris (Dan), Debra Kelly, George Reilly and Thomas Reilly. He was also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony was born on March 17, 1929 in Lynbrook, NY. He lived his entire life on Long Island, working in the family landscaping business which he operated until his retirement. An avid sports fan, Tony enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams. He enjoyed dancing and an occasional race or two. Tony will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Sunday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Religious Service on Sunday, 8:00pm at the Funeral Home. Interment on Tuesday at Greenfield Cemetery (leaving the Funeral Home at approximately 10am). fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
