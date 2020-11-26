PETRSORICH - Anthony "Tony" 81 of West Islip, died November 21, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Rosalie (Mita) Petrsorich; daughters Kathy Vitzthum, Donna Hinkes, Toniann Woodbury, Nicole Petrsorich; grandchildren Ryan, Delaney, Cole, Connor, Tabitha, Zoey, Bella; siblings Tonica Lah and Ivan Petrsoric'. Preceded in death by his parents Anton and Katica Petrsoric', and sister Anica Morozin. Tony was born on July 30, 1939 in Ljutici, Yugoslavia on his family farm. He fled communism in 1958 and stole across the border into Italy where he was granted asylum and placed into a refugee work camp for 2 years before immigrating to the US. He arrived with 1 suitcase and the ability to speak five languages (except English). He ini- tially settled in Brooklyn and worked many jobs before becoming a mason for Kings County Hospital. He married Rosalie and started a family. Tony longed to own property. His growing family moved to West Islip in 1969. To the dismay of his neighbors, Tony enthusiastically transformed his small lot into a replica of his once family farm. In addition to an unruly garden, over time his back yard became home to flocks and herds of farm animals and many pets. He was disappointed when neighbors vetoed his request to stable a cow with the promise of fresh milk for everyone. Tony was intensely inquisitive with a thirst for knowledge. What Tony lacked in formal education he made up for by teaching himself English, reading all Encyclopedia Britannicas and religiously devouring the daily paper, using a magnifying glass when his eyesight failed. He loved to meet people, engage them in coversation and pick up any pearls of wisdom he could gather. He accumulated a storehouse of knowledge from self directed study and far-ranging life experiences. If you wanted to debate Tony you had better be prepared to defend your position against a barrage of insightful and probing questions. His crowning achievement was earning a US Government patent for his invention of a novel screw driver. Above all, Tony was most proud of his family and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.smiletrain.org