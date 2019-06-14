PUSTORINO - Anthony R. of Manhasset, NY passed away on June 12th at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife Connie, his younger brother Jerry, his three children Gina, Anita, and Richard, his six grandsons and, his three great grandchildren. He was a dedicated father, husband, friend, and professor of accounting for over thirty years at Pace University. He survived his deployment in France during World War II. He built a successful accounting firm, Pustorino and Puglisi. He leaves a legacy of over 6000 students with whom he shared his experience. He was a lifelong accountant, donating his time to the profession and numerous CPA societies. He always guided those around him to become able accountants. He was an avid golfer, academic, and traveler but most of all, he lived for his family. He leaves a lasting legacy and will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pace University in his honor. Viewing to be held at Fairchild Sons, 1570 Northern Boulevard Manhasset, NY 11030 on Friday from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset on Saturday at 10am. Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary