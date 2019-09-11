Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
East Northport, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Philip Neri Cemetery
RIGOGLIOSI - Anthony R. on September 7, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Proud Veteran of his service in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Avid golfer, bowler, gardener and woodcarver. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Rigogliosi. Loving father of Vincent (Cheryl) Rigogliosi & Camille (Andrew) Ruggero.Cherished grandfa-ther of Anthony, Matthew & Dominic Rigogliosi and Peter, Ariana and Andrew Ruggero. Will be deeply missed by his dog Chili Pepper. Visiting Friday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 11, 2019
