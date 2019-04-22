ANTHONY RECENIELLO, JR. Nov 4, 1964 - Apr 22, 2011 When you left us eight years ago today, the course of our lives changed forever. Our journey with you on this earth ended that day. It still hurts to think of all the things left unsaid - the plans and dreams that will never be. Time passes and life goes on but it cannot heal a broken heart or lessen how much you are missed. You will never be forgotten. I pray Alexander and Bryce will always feel the warmth of their Dad's unwavering love and that they never forget your guiding spirit will be with them forever. Love you so very much, Mom & Dad; Donna & Zach; Robert, Angela, Monroe & Frankie; Christine, Franz, Ryan & Travis Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary