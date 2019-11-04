Home

Anthony Receniello Jr.

Anthony Receniello Jr. In Memoriam
ANTHONY RECENIELLO, JR. Nov 4, 1964 - Apr 22, 2011 Your birthday is the perfect day to celebrate you & to share memories of what made you so special to the people you loved while on this earth. Your family was always your first priority. Your goodness, being kind, caring, humble, honest & loyal defined who you were to all who knew & loved you. We feel your absence every day in so many ways. Thoughts of you are a constant in our hearts & minds. My daily prayer is that Alexander and Bryce will always be comforted by the warmth of their Dad's ever present love & that they never forget your guiding spirit will be with them forever. Love & miss you so very much, Mom & Dad; Donna & Zach; Robert, Angela, Monroe & Frankie; Christine, Franz, Ryan & Travis.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 4, 2019
