Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Repetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Repetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Repetto Notice
Repetto - Anthony "Tony," of Lindenhurst, LI, formerly of Babylon, LI on September 4, 2019. Owner of S. Repetto & Son Mason Contractor of Oceanside, LI. Beloved husband of the late Joan Repetto. Longtime companion of Marilyn McKenna. Devoted father of Linda S. Eccles, Anthony A. (Lee) Repetto, Robin A. Dell'Isola and Gary P. (Cristina) Repetto. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 8. Loving brother of Margie, Alby, Lucy and the late Pasquale and Dominic. Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now