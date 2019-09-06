|
|
Repetto - Anthony "Tony," of Lindenhurst, LI, formerly of Babylon, LI on September 4, 2019. Owner of S. Repetto & Son Mason Contractor of Oceanside, LI. Beloved husband of the late Joan Repetto. Longtime companion of Marilyn McKenna. Devoted father of Linda S. Eccles, Anthony A. (Lee) Repetto, Robin A. Dell'Isola and Gary P. (Cristina) Repetto. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 8. Loving brother of Margie, Alby, Lucy and the late Pasquale and Dominic. Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 6, 2019