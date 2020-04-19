Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Romeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Romeo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Romeo Notice
ROMEO - Anthony "Tony" Frank of Massapequa, formerly of Port Chester, NY on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa G. Romeo. Loving father to Laura Hull (Brian), Stephen Romeo (Diane), Christine Smith (Edward) and Maribeth Romeo (Margaret Logan). Cherished grandfather "Poppy" to Michael, Matthew, Thomas, Annie, Emily, Julianne, Marissa, Diana and William. Tony was a legendary electrician at Safe-Way Electric in Farmingdale for over 50 years. He was a proud Veteran of the US Navy who served during the Korean War. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Order Sons of Italy in America, Columbus Lodge 2143. Our Poppy woke up every morning of his 88 years believing he was the most blessed man alive. His smile was quick, his happiness contagious, his superior electrical skills at the ready for anyone in need. His love for the NY Giants and NY Yankees was epic. He spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to grow the perfect tomato. His jokes were corny, but his joy in telling them was hilarious. Living everyday with boundless kindness, unconditional love and inclusivity was his blueprint for a life well led, one he shared with all of us through his generous example. We are the most blessed children and grandchildren alive for having been loved by him. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date. Private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. Donations may be made in Tonys name to the North Massapequa Fire Department, 1000 N Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758 and-or CurePSP.org. powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -