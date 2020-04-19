|
ROMEO - Anthony "Tony" Frank of Massapequa, formerly of Port Chester, NY on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa G. Romeo. Loving father to Laura Hull (Brian), Stephen Romeo (Diane), Christine Smith (Edward) and Maribeth Romeo (Margaret Logan). Cherished grandfather "Poppy" to Michael, Matthew, Thomas, Annie, Emily, Julianne, Marissa, Diana and William. Tony was a legendary electrician at Safe-Way Electric in Farmingdale for over 50 years. He was a proud Veteran of the US Navy who served during the Korean War. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Order Sons of Italy in America, Columbus Lodge 2143. Our Poppy woke up every morning of his 88 years believing he was the most blessed man alive. His smile was quick, his happiness contagious, his superior electrical skills at the ready for anyone in need. His love for the NY Giants and NY Yankees was epic. He spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to grow the perfect tomato. His jokes were corny, but his joy in telling them was hilarious. Living everyday with boundless kindness, unconditional love and inclusivity was his blueprint for a life well led, one he shared with all of us through his generous example. We are the most blessed children and grandchildren alive for having been loved by him. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date. Private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. Donations may be made in Tonys name to the North Massapequa Fire Department, 1000 N Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758 and-or CurePSP.org. powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020