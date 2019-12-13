|
SAVINO - Anthony, 93, of Mt. Sinai, formerly of Bayport, LI, died on December 11, 2019. Longtime owner and operator of S & A Sanitation. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Dominick (Karen) and Karen (Ken) Goetz. Proud grandfather of Bryan, Chad, Nicole and Chris and great-grandfather of Christopher Luke, Ryan, Nicholas, Jack and Jonathan. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass 11am. Monday at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Entombment to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Sayville.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019