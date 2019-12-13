Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
Anthony Savino Notice
SAVINO - Anthony, 93, of Mt. Sinai, formerly of Bayport, LI, died on December 11, 2019. Longtime owner and operator of S & A Sanitation. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Dominick (Karen) and Karen (Ken) Goetz. Proud grandfather of Bryan, Chad, Nicole and Chris and great-grandfather of Christopher Luke, Ryan, Nicholas, Jack and Jonathan. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass 11am. Monday at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Entombment to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Sayville.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019
