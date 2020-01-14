Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Anthony Visslailli Notice
VISSLAILLI - Anthony J. Jr., 76, of Huntington Station, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Anthony III, Katherine (Joseph) Driscoll, Christopher and Stacy. Cherished grandfather of Sophia. Dear brother of Louis. Visitation Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30am at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to smiletrain.org in Anthony's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
