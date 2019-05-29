Home

Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Anthony Walter Alaia

Anthony Walter Alaia Notice
ALAIA - ANTHONY WALTER age 70, of Melbourne, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30 from 2pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 9pm at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne. The Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10am Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St. Interment with Marine Corps Honors at 1pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
