Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Philip & James RCC
ZUMPANO - Anthony, 87, of St. James, NY, on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Maryann. Loving father of Antonia Marie, Kathryn (Patrick), William & Nicholas (Sandra). Adored grandfather of Christopher, Joseph, Katherine, Anthony, Tony & Chris. Cherished great-grandfather of Olivia & Annalise. Dear brother of Frank (Linda) & Ronald. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. 631-724-9500. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at Sts. Philip & James RCC. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2019
