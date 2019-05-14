|
|
MINOGUE - Antoinette C. (nee Luciani) on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Bridget (Andrew) Paterno, James (Maryellen), Chris-topher, Adele (John) Simoes, and Danielle. Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 11 AM at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in her memory to Last Hope Animal Rescue in Wantagh or .
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019