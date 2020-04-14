|
CHRISTIANO - Antoinette passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She left her life as she lived it, with dignity and grace. She was devoted wife of the late John Christiano and the beloved mother of Anne (Sanderson), James, and Lisa (McCann). She was the dear mother-in-law of Stu, Janet and Ed, and the adored grandmother of John, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie, Emily, Anna, and Joe. Joyfully, she was the cherished GG of James, Frederic, Isabella, Vincenzo, Emma, Keira, Daniel, and Rosie. Her spirit lives on in all of them! Private burial Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Huntington Station, NY 11746.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020