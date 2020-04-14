Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Christiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Christiano


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Christiano Notice
CHRISTIANO - Antoinette passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She left her life as she lived it, with dignity and grace. She was devoted wife of the late John Christiano and the beloved mother of Anne (Sanderson), James, and Lisa (McCann). She was the dear mother-in-law of Stu, Janet and Ed, and the adored grandmother of John, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie, Emily, Anna, and Joe. Joyfully, she was the cherished GG of James, Frederic, Isabella, Vincenzo, Emma, Keira, Daniel, and Rosie. Her spirit lives on in all of them! Private burial Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Huntington Station, NY 11746.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now