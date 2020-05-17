|
|
CONSIDINE- Antoinette (AKA Margie ) at 92 years old. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandma passed away on May, 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons John, Daniel, Donald, Dennis and Douglas. She had 14 Grand-children and 8 Great-Grandchildren and was predeceased by her husband James Considine, her son James Considine and Daughter Margaret Considine. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020