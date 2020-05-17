Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Antoinette Considine Notice
CONSIDINE- Antoinette (AKA Margie ) at 92 years old. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandma passed away on May, 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons John, Daniel, Donald, Dennis and Douglas. She had 14 Grand-children and 8 Great-Grandchildren and was predeceased by her husband James Considine, her son James Considine and Daughter Margaret Considine. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
