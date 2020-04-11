Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Crisafulli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Crisafulli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Crisafulli Notice
CRISAFULLI - Antoinette M. (nee Chiaramonte ), 93 of Melville and East Northport passed peacefully, on March 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Leslie Crisafulli Kulewicz (Mark), Joanne Crisafulli Drozdoski, and Alfred W. Crisafulli, Jr. (Julie Anne); by her grandchildren, Matthew J. Kulewicz (Erin), Dr. Anne Elise R. Drozdoski, and William J. Drozdoski, and by her great granddaughter Reina Kulewicz. Antoinette is also survived by a host of extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Alfred W. Crisafulli, Sr., her granddaughter Angela B. Kulewicz, and her son-in-law, Walter S. Drozdoski, Jr. She was interred at Calverton National Cemetery. Antoinette was a resident of her beloved Melville, NY, for nearly 60 years, and of the Atria, East Northport for over three years. Antoinette (Anne) was also affectionately known as "Dolly" by family and friends. She loved her family, and cooking and mealtime were her favorite expressions of her love. She will be missed and remembered by all. A memorial mass and luncheon will be held in her honor at a future date. Donations in her name can be made at hospicecarenetwork.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -