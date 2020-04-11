|
CRISAFULLI - Antoinette M. (nee Chiaramonte ), 93 of Melville and East Northport passed peacefully, on March 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Leslie Crisafulli Kulewicz (Mark), Joanne Crisafulli Drozdoski, and Alfred W. Crisafulli, Jr. (Julie Anne); by her grandchildren, Matthew J. Kulewicz (Erin), Dr. Anne Elise R. Drozdoski, and William J. Drozdoski, and by her great granddaughter Reina Kulewicz. Antoinette is also survived by a host of extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Alfred W. Crisafulli, Sr., her granddaughter Angela B. Kulewicz, and her son-in-law, Walter S. Drozdoski, Jr. She was interred at Calverton National Cemetery. Antoinette was a resident of her beloved Melville, NY, for nearly 60 years, and of the Atria, East Northport for over three years. Antoinette (Anne) was also affectionately known as "Dolly" by family and friends. She loved her family, and cooking and mealtime were her favorite expressions of her love. She will be missed and remembered by all. A memorial mass and luncheon will be held in her honor at a future date. Donations in her name can be made at hospicecarenetwork.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020