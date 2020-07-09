Antoinette Hubner

HUBNER - Antoinette (Corso) of Enfield, CT celebrated 80 wonderful years on this earth before being called to the Lord, Monday, July 6th, 2020 with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Sciacca) Corso, she was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. After marriage, Anne was a resident of Huntington, NY with her loving husband, Kurt, until having her dream house built in Enfield, CT 8 years ago to be closer to her kids. Besides her husband of 55 years, she leaves behind her adoring children, Sharon (Hubner) Lomot, Susan (Hubner) Cox and Dennis Cox of Ellington, CT; her cherished grandchildren, Jessica and Amanda Cox, Jack and Thomas Lomot; her beloved nephew and nieces Danielle, Christian and Maria Corso and their children. Also her long time neighbor and best friends Marilyn Kostolni, Vicki Corso and many sweet cousins. Words cannot adequately describe how deeply loved Anne was by so many. She would chat with a stranger and leave with another friend. Her favorite things to do were snuggling babies, playing slots, grocery shopping and QVC. Her love and warmth will live on in the hearts of so many and will be greatly missed until we see one another again in Heaven.The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford for their kindness and compassion in her final hours. Also a special thanks to AnnMarie, her infusion nurse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Family Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield, CT (Please meet at Church). Burial will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to St.Jude's Children's Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
.