|
|
IMMESBERGER - Antoinette of Huntington Station, New York at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of JoAnne and her husband Mark Marchisio, Joseph and his partner Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Tia. Visitation on Wednesday 9 am - 12 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport 522 Larkfield Road East Northport, NY Funeral service at the Funeral Home Wednesday 12p Interment at Long Island National Cemetery immediately following the Service. bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019