Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Long Island National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Immesberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Immesberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Immesberger Notice
IMMESBERGER - Antoinette of Huntington Station, New York at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of JoAnne and her husband Mark Marchisio, Joseph and his partner Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Tia. Visitation on Wednesday 9 am - 12 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport 522 Larkfield Road East Northport, NY Funeral service at the Funeral Home Wednesday 12p Interment at Long Island National Cemetery immediately following the Service. bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now