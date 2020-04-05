|
IPPOLITO - Antoinette "Nina" (nee Caruba), age 100, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years the late Carlo A. Ippolito M.D. She was the loving mother of Carol Krucher (Stephen), Joseph, M.D. Adored grandmother of Alyson Krucher, Stephen Krucher (Caryn), Meredith Cofer (Petri), and cherished great-grandmother of Mason Cofer, Paige Cofer, Jesse Krucher and Jonathan Krucher. She was a resident of Rockville Centre for 60 years and the former President of The Rockville Centre Mercy League ('68'69). She was laid to rest in St. Charles Cemetery. May she rest in peace.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020