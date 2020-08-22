1/1
Antoinette Leogrande
LEOGRANDE - Antoinette (Toni) (nee Yatauro) of South Huntington, formerly of Westbury, New York and The Villages, Fla, passed peacefully after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer, on August 20 at the age of 88, with her loving family beside her. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph. Her loving children, Rosemarie (Peggy) and Joseph (Elizabeth), her loving grandchildren Joseph, Nicholas, Christopher and Jaclyn, and her dear sister Esther. She was predeceased by her parents Giacomo Yatauro and Dorothea Pede, her brother Antonio, sister-in-law Pat, sister Philomena and brother-in-law Frank. Toni leaves behind a legacy of holiday baking, a green thumb of gardening and love for her family. She kept her mind sharp with her love for the daily Newsday crossword and sudoku puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She had an insatiable love of reading books up until she was diagnosed with cancer. She was a quick typist, great at shorthand and loved working with spreadsheets. Throughout her life, she worked as a secretary. First at Mitchell Field and ending at Del Laboratories. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to postpone a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Network, https://www.hospicecarenetwork.org/tribute/, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Melville, NY 11747.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2020.
