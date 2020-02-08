|
|
SACCO - Antoinette M. (nee Viscuso) of Queens Village, NY, on February 6, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Anthony (Theresa), Joyce Maggio (Michael) and Lorraine Rosado (Edwin). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Andrew (Laura), Anthony John and Laurianna. Dear great- grandmother of precious Aidan James. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY Monday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery where she will join her beloved husband Anthony William Sacco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Umpire Academy for her love of baseball and being a BIG Yankee fan, or The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island for the love of her family. A special thank you to the staff of Fulton Commons Care Center for all the loving care and support. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020