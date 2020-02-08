Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Sacco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette M. Sacco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette M. Sacco Notice
SACCO - Antoinette M. (nee Viscuso) of Queens Village, NY, on February 6, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Anthony (Theresa), Joyce Maggio (Michael) and Lorraine Rosado (Edwin). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Andrew (Laura), Anthony John and Laurianna. Dear great- grandmother of precious Aidan James. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY Monday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery where she will join her beloved husband Anthony William Sacco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Umpire Academy for her love of baseball and being a BIG Yankee fan, or The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island for the love of her family. A special thank you to the staff of Fulton Commons Care Center for all the loving care and support. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -