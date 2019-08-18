|
|
ANTOINETTE (ANN) PARAZZELLI Aug 16, 1922 - Aug 18, 2016 Dear Mom, When you were called by Our Lord to go home to Him and our Blessed Mother, we were too distraught to pay you the proper honor you deserve. Three years later, we try to remember some of the highlights of your life. You lived it always for others, for your ill parents, for our beloved father, for your children, and for the love of your life, your granddaughter. You were always a giver. Whenever you heard of someone in need, you were so quick to go to his or her aid. You would make chicken soup or one of your other delicious meals and send it over to a sick friend or acquaintance. You even sent money--without anyone--knowing to people more well off than you when they fell on hard times. Your compassion and kindness are virtues we wish we could emulate. Born in Jamaica, NY, to Michele and Arcangela Iannacone, immigrants from San Marco in Lamis, Foggia, Italy, you attended St. Monica School and then Jamaica High School. You were preceded by your sister, Marion, and your beloved brother, Vincent. You married our Dad, Pasquale Parazzelli, known as Patsy or Pat, in 1946, after his return from U.S. Army service during World War II. You proudly did your part for the war, working in two defense plants, one of which was Dictograph. Throughout your life your sense of humor was evident. We won't forget all those times we laughed so much that we were brought to tears. No children were loved so much or sacrificed for as much as Patricia and Janis Parazzelli. Never did you and Daddy take a vacation without us. As a family, we would travel on those road adventures to different parts of the East Coast. We have lifelong happy memories of those trips. As we grew older, you made sure we traveled to other and more distant destinations, particularly in Europe, while you and Dad never went yourselves. The Parazzelli Girls were always the best-dressed children in our circle, the result of your shopping sprees to Forest Hills. Yet, you allowed Janis to pursue her obsession with baseball and other sports, always teaching both of us to be ourselves. Patti went to charm school; Janis played baseball! You exposed us to different cultures and foods and expanded our horizons way beyond our neighborhood. You made us strong women, not afraid to defend our principles. You were the only parents in the neighborhood and among friends to inscribe in your children's minds the necessity and desire for higher education. Daddy would say, "Why shouldn't girls be given the same opportunities as boys?" From you and Daddy we learned to be moral and kind. We learned to love America and to be proud of our rich Italian heritage. You taught us to be respectful of and friendly with people of all races. Never did we hear cursing in he Parazzelli household. You taught us the value of our Catholic faith and made sure that we were educated in Catholic schools, no matter the sacrifices you had to make. Daddy worked seven days a week, and you even worked part-time in Mays Department Store when we were grown up enough to be able to stay at home for an hour or two until Dad came home from work. You always said that you enjoyed taking care of your family: doing the cooking, making sure the house was spotless and we were well cared for. You did it out of love and it was your vocation in life. Only now, after being in the world of work, do we realize the hardship of not having even one day off per week. Yet Dad--always humble, gentle, and strong-- worked seven days a week for us, still finding time to sit with us and do homework night after night, and to take Janis to those many, many Yankees games despite his undoubtedly wanting to stay at home and rest. Yet, he never complained, just as he never complained when he was near death and suffering so much. You and Dad treated your son-in-law, Jimmy, like a son. You shared your wisdom with your beloved granddaughter, Lauren, for whom you would have done anything. Daddy's "Doll" and your pride and joy will always remember you for that and for your standing up for what is right. We miss you both. Please watch over us. Your loving family
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019